Deion Sanders flexes 3 color variants of Nike Air DT Max 96 in his latest IG post: "I'm back even though i never left"

Apart from preparing Colorado for its Big 12 reunion campaign, Deion Sanders has also been working on his signature shoes with Nike. Coach Prime partnered up with Nike to release his line of signature shoes during his professional career. Now, after decades, Coach Prime has worked to bring back his shoe line for his fans in getting a Nike Air DT Max 96.

Just over a week before the start of the new season, Coach Prime has a very exciting update for his fans. In a post that he shared on Instagram, the Colorado coach flaunted the three new color variants of the Nike Air DT Max 96. These include a gold and black-themed shoe, a white and gold-themed one, and the classic white and black-themed shoes.

"I'm back even though I never left! @unclelukereal1 told me "Don't Stop Get it get it" & @keithsweat Told me to "Make it Last Forever" #CoachPrime @nike @nikefootball @blenders @cubuffsfootball"

In June, Deion Sanders and Nike sold a few pairs of the Air DT Max 96 through select retailers and their website. Those sold out like hotcakes, leaving Coach Prime feeling elated. He then took to social media to express his gratitude to his fans for their unwavering support and promised them more variants of his signature shoes in the future.

"Thank you EVERYONE that supported us and purchased our shoes & apparel thru @nike @nikeusfootball. We love u and truly appreciate u. We're working on youth sizes as I text you. i can't wait till u see the other color waves & styles that coming," Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

The Nike Air DT Max 96 is set to hit the stores very soon in new colors, including one based on Colorado's theme.

Deion Sanders is content with his team's revamped pass defense

The Buffs had their fall camp training, where Deion Sanders got a glimpse of the improvements his team made over the offseason. While speaking to the press following last Saturday's open practice, he heaped praise on his defensive players for their improved pass defense and stated that he is looking forward to creating 'problems' for his opponents on the field.

"I feel pretty darn good. We got several pass rushers on the outside that can get the job done. It's going to be a problem. Throwing football against us is going to be a problem. You can see the secondaries upgraded as well. The back end, the safeties, they're as physical as ever," Sanders said. (8:20 onwards)

After last season's 4-8 campaign, Deion Sanders will be looking to aim for a better season in the Big 12. Can he lead Colorado to a playoff berth in the new 12-team format?

