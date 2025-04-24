Deion Sanders follows ex-wife Pilar’s footsteps to promote son Shilo ahead of 2025 NFL draft

As the 2025 NFL draft approaches, the status of Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has become a point of anxiety for the Sanders family. While quarterback Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a hit in recent weeks, he is still projected to be a first-round pick. However, Shilo was always viewed as a borderline draft pick, so his status heading into the draft is unclear.

With the 2025 NFL draft starting on Thursday, the Sanders family has been showing their support for Shilo. During Colorado's Pro Day in early April, Deion Sanders' ex-wife and Shilo's mother, Pilar Sanders, posted a video on Instagram showing her support for Shilo's performance at the Pro Day.

In the hours before the start of the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders followed in his ex-wife's footsteps. He posted the same image his wife did on his Instagram story, highlighting the top five safeties in the draft, ranked by total turnovers created.

In the image, Sanders ranks fourth in the draft behind Navy's Rayuan Lane III, Notre Dame's Xavier Watts, and Oklahoma's Billy Boman Jr.

Image is via Deion Sanders' Instagram story.

Sanders had a good senior season despite struggling with injuries at times. He registered 67 total tackles, including 45 efforts, two passes defended, one sack and one forced fumble.

Shilo Sanders has been trying to sell himself to NFL teams since he was not invited to the NFL Combine

The Buffaloes had several players invited to the NFL Combine, but Shilo Sanders was not one of them. Since the Combine ended, he has been trying to sell himself to NFL teams. Colorado's Pro Day at the start of April was an opportunity for him to showcase his talents. He spoke about why NFL teams should draft him at the Pro Day.

"My selling point to teams and why they should draft me? If you want a safety that's going to play like a safety, that's going to be physical, be a leader in the secondary, take coaching, be an extension of the defensive coordinator, do my job and everything I'm supposed to do, then I'm the guy," Shilo said.

If Sanders is drafted, it will most likely not be on day one or day two. If he is drafted, it will most likely be on day three, in one of the final rounds. So, the Sanders family will have to wait a few days to find out his future.

