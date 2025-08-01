Deion Sanders' freshman QB Julian Lewis shows off insane arm strength with deep pass at Colorado's fall practice 

The Colorado Buffaloes' quarterback race continues to experience an interesting twist with Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis. Salter kicked off the fall camp with a standout performance on Wednesday, and Lewis would match the performance with an impressive outing on Thursday. Salter, who enters his final season of eligibility in 2025, was seen making eye-catching throws to Omarion Miller on the first day of the camp. That was a morale booster for Lewis, a true freshman at Colorado next season, to orchestrate something similar to the wide receiver. Deion Sanders Jr. shared a clip of one of Lewis’ throws to Miller at the fall practice on Thursday on X/Twitter. It was a long throw that showcased the precision and arm strength of the quarterback, bringing in a new dynamic to the battle for the starting job in Boulder. Should the two quarterbacks keep up with their brilliant performance in the fall practice, coach Deion Sanders will face a difficult task of naming the starter between the two. He noted that the two bring something different to the team after the spring camp in April. “Totally different,” Sanders said via On3.com. “They can play man, but they approach the game totally different. But we got to be better and coaching to their strengths, we got to be better to put them in the right situations for success, but those guys can play.”Deion Sanders opens up possibility of playing Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis in 2025 During his session at the Big 12 media days in July, &quot;Coach Prime&quot; refused to name the starting quarterback for 2025 despite the inquiry from media members. When questioned on the possibility of playing both Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis next season, he was open to the idea. “Yeah. As long as they’re doing their jobs and we’re winning,” Sanders said via YahooSports.com. “We definitely want to continue to develop JuJu, but Kaidon is unbelievable. Kaidon is off the chain. He’s been there, done that, he can get the job done. I wouldn’t have brought him here if I didn’t trust him. “But JuJu is coming around the mountain when he comes. And I love him, I love what he brings to the table. I don’t know how it’s going to play out, as long as it plays out. We can’t lose either way, with either of those two,&quot; he added. Sanders had ruled out the possibility of Lewis taking a redshirt next season. This practically means the quarterback is expected to be around the team and get significant gametime in the upcoming season, even if he doesn't win the starting quarterback job.