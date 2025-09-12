Deion Sanders gets 100% real on Colorado's starting QB for Houston game amid Ryan Staub vs Kaidon Salter debate

Colorado's starting QB situation against Houston happened to be a subject of big mystery the entire week. After sophomore quarterback Ryan Staub mesmerized with his dominating performance against Delaware, Colorado fans have been urging coach Deion Sanders to name him the starting QB for the Buffs in the Week 3 matchup against the Houston Cougars. Well, it's not that easy.

According to Coach Prime, he won't let the opponent target a single player by announcing his decision a week before. The scenario at Boulder is very complicated right now since Ryan Staub, Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are all in equal contention for the starting job.

The Hall of Famer was recently speaking to Romi Bean about his offensive outlook, especially when the roster has equally talented prospects. Prime refused to give up a single name as the starting QB for Colorado this weekend.

“It's not that simplistic, I know. But why would I give the opposing team an extra edge in preparing for just this I won't be able to prepare for all three guys. I don't want to talk about one,” Sanders said to Bean in a sit-down interview on Thursday. [Timestamp - 0:10]

Deion Sanders sings praises of Colorado’s potential QB1 for Houston game

The Colorado coach emphasized Staub and his unique ability to stay alert all the time even though he was not the starting prospect towards the start of the season. He admired the young QB's commitment, hard work and patience throughout the offseason.

“Staub attacks every day in practice, like he's preparing for the game. He had the most minutes watched each week, preparing for the opposing team. That's just who he's always been,” Sanders said in the interview.

“He's sat there with Shedeur and that staff and that quarterback room, and he understands how he prepared, and he sat there and took notes and he's phenomenal, man. When I tell you, no murmuring, you know, no bickering, no jealousy when other guys are upstarts, is right there. He's supporting them, and he's everything you want in a football player. He really is. And I'm excited that he got opportunity,” he added.

In the coming weekends, Coach Prime and the team will have to win almost all the matchups to keep their playoff aspirations alive. At least 10+ wins would be necessary to make the playoffs even though the field has been expanded to 12 teams.

