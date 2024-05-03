Deion Sanders gets new defensive weapon in Tawfiq Thomas amid reports of Colorado's transfer portal exodus

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes have gained a new team member for the 2024 season.

Tawfiq Thomas has committed to the Colorado Buffaloes for the 2024 season, according to reports from On3.com on Friday.

The arrival of Thomas comes during a period in which many players who were part of the Colorado team for the 2023 season have decided to enter the transfer portal and take their talents away from Deion Sanders and Boulder.

Tawfiq Thomas will transfer from the Louisville Cardinals, where he had been for the last two seasons, playing on the defensive line.

During those two seasons, Thomas was a rotational player for the Cardinals, where he played in 22 games and recorded 12 tackles.

After Louisville had their spring game a couple of weeks ago, Thomas became one of three players to enter the transfer portal.

Thomas did have a visit with the Arkansas Razorbacks but has decided to take his talents to Colorado to play under Sanders.

This is another addition to the Colorado team, which is in need of strong arrivals to counteract the many departures that have been seen in the last few weeks.

So far, Sanders, who has a history of being able to bring many players over to the Buffaloes, has brought in 37 players, and the transfer class has been ranked as the sixth-best in the country.

Deion Sanders is rebuilding again

The Colorado Buffaloes are, and not for the first time under Deion Sanders, rebuilding their team. This is partly due to the natural departure of players seen in every college program every season, but the Buffaloes have seen many players depart the team for reasons such as disagreements with the culture and identity of the program that Sanders is running.

The majority of departures have come on the offensive line and the defensive line. Both of these areas struggled last seasons as the Buffaloes were both unable to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders and unable to hold on to a lead. This resulted in a 4-8 season and has led to the entire offensive line being replaced.

The defense has seen many departures and will need reinforcements to help the Buffaloes with their first season in the Big 12.

The arrival of Tawfiq Thomas will provide some talent for Sanders. However, questions may be asked about his abilities, having only made 12 tackles in two seasons. If Sanders plays him more than the Cardinals did, he could become a reliable part of a defensive line that will have to work hard next season to succeed.

