Deion Sanders' girlfriend Tracey Edmonds calls herself "president of Coach Prime’s fans club" after Colorado's loss to USC

Tracey Edmonds has named herself the president of Deion Sanders fans club, and many would say she has earned it.

Following an impressive start to 2023, Colorado suffered its second defeat of the season on Saturday, losing 48-41 to USC at Folsom Field. This marks a back-to-back loss for the Buffaloes after falling to the Oregon Ducks during their Week 4 game in Eugene.

However, the support for Deion Sanders from his loved ones hasn't waned a bit. Coach Prime's girlfriend, Tracy Edmonds, has been one of his biggest supporters since he took the Colorado job. She has once again come out to show public support for him following the USC loss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In an Instagram post with a picture of herself and Brittany Faye, girlfriend of Deion Sanders Jr., Tracey Edmonds penned a message of support to Deion Sanders after the loss, further declaring herself as the president of Coach Prime fans club. She captioned the post:

"Go Buffs!! @cubuffsfootball You fought hard today and we are SO PROUD of you!! 💪🏽👊🏽🙌🏽 Meet the PRESIDENTS of the #CoachPrime @deionsanders and the @deionsandersjr fan clubs! 😉😉 Love My Girl @itsbritt26! 😘"

How long have Tracey Edmonds and Deion Sanders dated?

Deion Sanders has maintained a long-term relationship spanning over a decade with businesswoman and TV personality Tracey Edmonds. They started dating in 2012 and have remained together since then.

Deion Sanders initially crossed paths with Tracey Edmons at a party for a film she was producing. Afterward, they had a couple of meetings to discuss the idea of creating a reality television show, which eventually sparked the beginning of their romantic relationship.

However, despite the long-term relationship, the couple are not legally married. It does not seem that Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds will one day decide to walk down the aisle. Nonetheless, this doesn't have any impact on their love life and romantic relationship.

Will Colorado return to winning ways?

Colorado has suffered two consecutive defeats from its Pac-12 rivals. In some way, this has downplayed the Buffs' brilliant start to the 2023 college football season. However, there's a chance for redemption when they play Arizona State in Week 6.

Many college football analysts believed Colorado wouldn't win the game against Oregon and USC. However, the Buffaloes have a good chance against Arizona State next week. The Sun Devils have only won one of their five games this season.