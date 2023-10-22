Deion Sanders doesn't hold back on compliments when it comes to his kids. He is the first one to amplify their achievements and probably the first to give them direction when they take a wrong turn. And he is always ready to tell them that he is proud of their achievements.

That is exactly what he did with his daughter Shelomi Sanders. Shelomi is an up-and-coming basketball star who is starting her journey with the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball program. And she has her father's full support as she prepares for the upcoming basketball season with the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders just gave a shout-out to Shelomi Sanders for representing Colorado.

Deion Sanders is proud of daughter and CU basketball star Shelomi Sanders

Deion Sanders took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of her daughter Shelomi Sanders in Colorado Buffaloes basketball attire. And the proud father sent a message for her as well as his own fan base to show some love to the young hooper. The Buffaloes football head coach is really setting the standard for all the fathers around the world.

"Shelomi Sanders I'm PROUD of you babygirl. Keep working, keep growing and keep on loving the process and the game. @cubuffswbb Let's go! Please follow my baby and give her love," Coach Prime wrote in the caption.

Colorado will start their NCAA women's basketball season against the LSU Tigers, who are ranked number one in the country. Shelomi, who started her career with the Jackson State Tigers, will be raring to leave a mark with the Buffaloes. And her proud father will applaud her all along the way.

Coach Prime trying to dig Colorado out of a hole

The Colorado football season has been a roller coaster so far. They started the season on a promising note, winning their first three games. But since their week 4 defeat to the Oregon Ducks, the team has been on a slide.

Since that defeat, the Buffaloes have lost 2 of their next three games too and Deion Sanders has his work cut out for the rest of the season. They are currently in a bye week, planning for their next outing against the UCLA Bruins. The 4-3 Buffaloes really have to win the game to make something out of the season.

Can Deion Sanders motivate his team like he motivates his kids?