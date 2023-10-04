Deion Sanders gives update on Travis Hunter's return timeline after brutal injury against Colorado State

Travis Hunter helped the Colorado Buffaloes under Coach Prime Deion Sanders see a meteoric rise before a bitter loss against the Oregon Ducks in Week 4. However, the greater loss was Hunter, who was injured a week before facing one of CU's toughest opponents.

According to Sanders, Hunter is recovering well and his up-spirited self is coaching the team during practices.

"Travis is doing well," Sanders said. "He was out at practice today coaching his butt off. He's one of the best coaches we have … It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week."

Sanders seemed hopeful that Hunter might be able to play at UCLA (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) on Oct. 28.

"It would be my dream and desire for him to stay out until after the bye week," Sanders said. "But I know Travis. He's going to want to 'cause he's going to see Shilo (Sanders), most likely. There's a chance, a possibility, a prayer that you may see (Myles) Slusher.

"You may see several starters of that secondary that's supposed to be in there, and I know he's going to want to join them."

In the Week 3 matchup against the Colorado State Rams, Travis Hunter suffered a lacerated liver in a double-overtime 43-35 comeback win. Hunter's injury came on a late hit by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn while attempting a catch in the first half.

Travis Hunter injury update and budding friendship

The late hit by Henry Blackburn, which cost Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes dearly, has led to a growing friendship. Recently, Hunter shared a video on his YouTube channel featuring both himself and Blackburn as the two engaged in a bowling competition for charity and a hearty conversation.

Hunter discussed the incident, indicating that he has come to terms with his injury. He also reassured his fans and followers that the players maintain a positive outlook despite the mishap.

"Football is just a game at the end of the day," Hunter said. "We are the people who play it, and we are going to get hurt eventually. You just can't look at it as a negative. It's something good coming out of it ... like right now. Us coming together is something good that came out of that injury or that football game."

The Colorado Buffaloes (3-2, 0-2) lost on Saturday to the USC Trojans 48-41.

The return of Travis Hunter and the anticipation of a comeback by the Buffs are eagerly awaited by fans.