  "Deion Sanders got served a slice of humble pie": Jason Whitlock bashes Coach Prime for 'clown suit' after Colorado's big loss

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Sep 02, 2025 15:43 GMT
Deion Sanders had a rocky start to the 2025 season, where his Colorado Buffaloes played Georgia Tech at home in Week 1. Apparently it was Coach Prime's first game after his sons Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders departed to the NFL. With a new QB, Kaidon Salter, at the helm, it was expected that Prime would kick off the season with a big win. But everything went sideways starting from Salter's inability to run and a terrible defense that failed to stop Georgia Tech's offense multiple times in the game.

College football analyst Jason Whitlock was clearly not happy with Sanders’ decision making and above all, the coach's dressing sense irked him even more.

The veteran critic was speaking on his podcast on Monday, where he blamed Coach Prime for his inefficiency. He claimed Sanders’ flashy dressing sense didn't help Colorado to win the game and that he was more “insecure”.

“Friday night was just awesome because Deion got served a slice of humble pie. Georgia Tech came to Colorado and put a clown suit on Deion Sanders. I want to be accurate here. Deion Sanders put a clown suit on himself against Georgia Tech. That was wonderful to watch,” Whitlock said on his podcast. [Timestamp - 1:10]
Whitlock added that he went to the game in support of Sanders and hoped that Coach Prime would flip the narrative with a big win. However, his team disappointed big time from all the angles. Both offense and defense struggled to find their ground.

“I authentically went into this season wanting to root for Colorado and Deion Sanders. Probably lasted 30 seconds. Deion comes out in one of his little gold chains and all that. And I just look at it. I can't do it. The man's 58 years old, dressed like a little kid with these gold chains.
"He's so insecure that he still wears the big gold chains and dresses like a little kid. I just can't do it,” he explained.

Deion Sanders shared his honest opinion on Kaidon Salter

After Friday night's Week 1 game, Coach Prime interacted with the media briefly. He was asked about his reaction to Salter's inability to create turnovers, especially when the Georgia Tech QB executed a 45-yard touchdown run. Prime mentioned that Salter was supposed to act like a dual threat passer.

“Couple times he could have ran, and he decided to throw,” Sanders said to the reporters.

He claimed that the former Liberty QB has all the skills it takes to play versatile and that Week 1 was not his day. Sanders reiterated his support for the young QB and claimed that his focus was now on the upcoming matchup against Delaware.

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA.

