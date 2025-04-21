Deion Sanders' grandson swamped with pile of gifts as baby Snow celebrates first easter with uncle Bucky & mom Deiondra

Deion Sanders' family makes sure to be with their loved ones to celebrate festivities throughout the year. This year, the family celebrated Easter at Deiondra's, the eldest daughter of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach. She shares a son named Snow with R&B singer Jacquees, who was born on the same date as Coach Prime.

Ad

In the latest heartwarming update from the Sanders family, Deiondra shared a series of photos on Instagram under the account @snowsandersbroadnax on the occasion of the first Easter celebration with Snow.

Snow was dressed in a dapper little outfit complete with a straw fedora. He was surrounded by a mountain of Easter baskets, plush toys and wrapped goodies.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Had a great Easter weekend. Happy Easter 🐰" she wrote in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While most photos Deiondra shared in the post were of Snow, in one photo, she was captured alongside Deion Sanders Jr., aka Bucky, playing on the couch while Snow is seen fidgeting with things.

In another photo, Deion Sanders' youngest son and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is seen holding Baby Snow in his arms.

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra shares her postpartum journey

On April 11, in an episode released by The Baller Alert Show, Deiondra Sanders opened up about her experience with postpartum struggles following the birth of her son, Snow, on Aug. 9.

Ad

She spoke at length about the often overlooked mental and emotional challenges that accompany it.

"Even in the very beginning, I was like, I feel like I should be happier having a new baby," Deiondra said. "Why do I feel like this? These different emotions I had—it’s very real.

"And no one really tells you how to deal with it. No one tells you a lot of the stuff you will feel is not real. No one tells you that a lot of the thoughts you will think about—they’re not real. It’s just your emotions and your hormones trying to get back intact. So you feel things. I felt things a hundred times more—stuff that I probably wouldn’t even care about."

Ad

Later in the interview, she mentioned that it's important for her to move on from how her life was before Snow was born and start having a new outlook on life as a mother.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place