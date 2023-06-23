Deion Sanders' groin surgery scares the internet world as Coach Prime's twisted fate lost him two toes in 2021

Deion Sanders is set to undergo an emergency procedure to remove blood clots in both of his legs. While amputating his left foot was a possibility, the Colorado Buffaloes coach will not need to go that route.

Sanders provided fans with an update on his status, via Instagram:

"Met with my doctors a week ago, got hammer toe. Two toes out of the three are hammer toed and they want to straighten those out, but I'm not receiving enough blood flow in order to do that surgery and another surgery to fix the dislocation of the foot as well.

"There is no talk of amputation. There is no talk of any of that whatsoever. The doctor was just telling me worst come to worst, this was going to happen, but I believe in staying right so we never have to take that left.

"I have two clots in my legs. One in my right leg, one in my left leg, which is my thigh so now I'm having a procedure tomorrow to try to get those clots so now I could have proper blood flow through the legs so they can fix the toes.

Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated in 2021 after developing blood cloots in his left foot following surgery. At the time, he shared that he nearly had to amputate his leg and there were also questions about whether he would survive. While the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer is set to undergo surgery, he will not be in line for another amputation.

College coaches irritated with Deion Sanders' transfer portal tactics

Deion Sanders has already had tremendous success as a recruiter in his first season of FBS football. The Colorado Buffaloes coach has brought in the top transfer class and the 21st-ranked overall class, according to 247 Sports. Seventy-two total players, including a whopping 51 transfers, have joined the Buffaloes. Only 10 scholarship players remain from last season's 1-11 roster.

On his podcast, "Late Kick Live," Josh Pate of 247Sports said that coaches around college football are rooting for the Buffaloes to fail:

"It would also make a lot of college football rethink their theories and philosophies behind team building. ... A lot of coaches don't think this is going to work.

"A lot of coaches are looking at – I'm not going to say they are rooting for it to crash and burn, although I think some of them are rooting for it to crash and burn – but at the very least a lot of them are skeptically looking at Boulder, Colorado saying 'there's no way that's going to work.'"

While Sanders may not turn things around overnight, he certainly has the program on the right track. It will be interesting to see what kind of recruiting class he will land with a full recruiting window.

