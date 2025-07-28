Deion Sanders health condition: Is Colorado HC stepping down? Coach Prime makes announcement on future at Boulder

Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. After keeping his condition private for a few months, Sanders shared the news during a press conference on Monday, alongside his medical team, including Dr. Janet Kukreja from the CU Cancer Center and athletic trainer Lauren Askevold.

Sanders, 57, had been away from the Buffs during May and June while recovering at his home in Texas. He missed several important events during this period, including team football camps in Boulder, the wedding of former player Travis Hunter, and a scheduled speaking engagement in Florida.

During Monday’s press conference, Sanders said that he had undergone surgery to remove his bladder and is now considered cancer-free.

"It's been a tremendous journey," Deion Sanders said. "It's been tough."

He also added that he has no plans to step down and is ready to lead the Buffaloes into the 2025 season, his third at Colorado. According to CBSSports’ Brandon Marcello, Coach Prime said:

“I don’t have to rely on them (his coaching staff). I’m back, baby.”

Brandon Marcello @bmarcello LINK How much will Deion Sanders have to rely on his coaching staff this season after beating cancer and having his bladder removed? "I don’t have to rely on them. I’m back, baby."

In a May 31 episode of the “Say What Needs to Be Said” podcast with former NFL player Asante Samuel, Sanders hinted at his health issue but did not share specifics, only noting that it was “on a whole another level” and that he had lost 14 pounds at the time. He eventually lost 25 pounds during the ordeal.

While he was absent for most of the summer, he was present at the Big 12 media days on July 9 but chose not to discuss his condition at the time.

"I’m really not going to tell you much," he said. "I’m not going to talk about my health, I'm here to talk about my team. I'm living good. I’m living lovely. Not a care in the world."

Now with preseason camp underway and his health improving, Deion Sanders is fully back in Boulder as a coach. Notably, in March, he signed a contract extension through 2029.

Colorado will start the upcoming season on Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech at Folsom Field.

Deion Sanders shared that he wrote a will

In a video uploaded on Sunday by “Well Off Media,” the production team that follows Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes included a clip from May 9 where Sanders shared with the camera:

“I don’t know if I’m ready mentally, emotionally,” Sanders said (Timestamp: 3:19). “Last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here.”

He’s previously had other medical issues, including the amputation of two toes on his left foot in 2021 due to blood clots while coaching at Jackson State. In 2023, he also missed Pac-12 media days after undergoing procedures to remove blood clots from his right leg and to correct problems with his left foot.

