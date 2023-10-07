Deion Sanders' health forces Colorado HC to miss weekly show ahead of Arizona State matchup in Week 6

Deion Sanders' health has been a lingering concern for Colorado Buffaloes football fans and the entire college football world. Sanders' medical battles came to the attention of many in the college football world in June when his leg was operated on. The surgery was successful and he was back in training with his team.

But concerns were raised again when he missed the Pac-12 media day in July to meet up with his doctor's appointment.

Fresh concerns about Deion Sanders' health came up this week after he missed the episode of Colorado's weekly radio show on Thursday. The Denver Post reported that official communication from the university attributed Sanders' absence from the show.

Sanders was represented on the show by assistant head coach Gary Harrell. Harrell said Sanders was under the weather. He added that Coach Prime had a “bad reaction to his immune IVs.” According to him, Sanders was also absent from the team meeting.

“Well, you know, we had a team meeting this morning, and any time he’s not in our presence we know something is wrong," he said. "He doesn’t miss very much. So, I went and checked up on him. He wasn’t feeling well, so we resumed the meeting. But he was at practice, for the entire time. He’s just not at full strength right now, but he’s trying to take care of that.”

Exploring the timeline of Deion Sanders' health issues

Although he received much attention since June, Deion Sanders' health issues predate his appointment as Colorado football head coach. The surgery he had in June was the continuation of a struggle that started when he was head coach of the Jackson State Tigers.

Two of Sanders' toes were amputated and he missed several games during his recovery. His recent medical battles cannot be disconnected from the injuries he suffered during his playing career. However, he has also admitted that his family has a history of blood clots.

Despite his absence at important functions in his capacity as Colorado's head coach, Sanders has been able to improve the Buffaloes' reputation. After just five weeks, the team has more wins than it had last season. Tough matchups against the Oregon Ducks and USC "Trojans" set the team's momentum back.

They face the Arizona State Sun Devils in an important Pac-12 matchup. Sanders is expected to be on the sideline to inspire his team and lead it to its fourth win of the season.