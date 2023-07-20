The Pac-12 Media Day is almost here but one person who will not be attending is new Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer is having surgery on Thursday and will be replaced by defensive coordinator Charles Kelly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sanders took to Instagram to post the announcement with the caption:

"Following my Dr's recommendations and will be going in for another procedure. Unfortunately this means I will not be in attendance of Pac-12 media day BUT this will ensure I am back on my feet for the start of fall camp. Good day and God bless #CoachPrime @cubuffsfootball"

The University of Colorado also released a statement regarding coach Deion Sanders.

"Following the success of his last procedure and upon the advice of his doctors, Coach Prime is scheduled for a subsequent, routine follow-up procedure on July 20.

"Unfortunately, his recovery will preclude him from attending Pac-12 media day, but he is fully expected to be back coaching in time for fall camp. Everyone at CU wishes Coach a fast recovery and we look forward to seeing him back on campus soon."

This procedure comes following the emergency surgery Sanders underwent in late June to remove blood clots in his legs.

Who will be attending Pac-12 Media Day with Deion Sanders out?

With Deion Sanders unavailable for the Pac-12 Media Day on Friday, defensive coordinator Charles Kelly will give a statement and answer questions.

Kelly is also a new coach to the program, having been an associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide from 2019-2022

There will also be two players, both transfers from Jackson State, heading to the podium - QB Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.

It will definitely be interesting to hear from Deion Sanders' son about the transition to a Power Five school as well as if he has any updates on his father's condition.

The Colorado Buffaloes are scheduled to be taking the podium at 3:20 PM PT. With all of the turnover with the roster and coaching staff for the program, it will be interesting to see how they look here.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault