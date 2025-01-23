Deion Sanders has cleared the air on the rumors around him and Rocsi Diaz. There had been speculation in the past few months that the Colorado coach was dating the “We Got Time Today” co-host. The rumors have continued to gain momentum ever since it first came out.

However, the two addressed the rumors on a recent episode of “We Got Time Today,” with both denying any romantic involvement. In what was a hilarious moment between the two, Sanders set the record straight on the potential of a romantic relationship between them.

“Rocsi and I, we ain't getting it on, alright?” Sanders said. “It ain't happening...That's my work boo.”

Nonetheless, as audiences closely observe their interactions, the possibility of a romantic connection appears increasingly plausible to many. The undeniable chemistry between them is so compelling that many find it difficult to believe they are not involved romantically.

Deion Sanders' previous relationships

Deion Sanders has been involved in many romantic relationships known to the public over the years. These included two that ended in a marriage and produced children.

Prime Time was first known to be romantically involved with Carolyn Chambers. The two got married in Sanders’ rookie year in the NFL. The union, which produced two children (Deiondra Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr.), lasted nine years, as the two divorced in 1998.

Sanders subsequently got entangled in love with Pilar Biggers-Sanders. They got married in a private luxurious wedding in 1999, lasting until 2015 when their divorce was finalized. The couple had three children: Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi Sanders.

After his two marriages, Deion Sanders’ next relationship was with Tracey Edmonds. Prime Time first met Edmonds at an event celebrating a film she had helped produce. Their conversation ultimately ignited their romantic relationship.

The two started dating in 2012 while Sanders’ marriage with Pilar hadn't ended officially. They got engaged in 2019, opening the possibility of the Colorado coach's third marriage. However, the romantic relationship between the two ended unexpectedly in December 2023, after more than a decade together.

