Deion Sanders house: Where does Coach Prime live?

'Coach Prime' Deion Sanders has enjoyed a considerable amount of success from his professional football and coaching career.

Moreover, he's one of the most well-known coaches in the college football scene. That has led him to sign endorsement brands with many big brands like KFC and Chevrolet, among others. Now, Sanders is putting that wealth into building his own impressive real estate portfolio.

Coach Prime was born in Fort Myers, Florida on Aug. 9, 1967. Most recently, while he was the coach of the Jackson State Tigers for the last three years. He resided in a massive 5,346-square-foot custom-built property in Canton, Mississippi. That's where he spent his time when he led the Tigers to back-to-back SWAC championships in the last two years.

So, where's Deion Sanders living now? Well, Sanders agreed to become the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes in December last year. After shifting programs, he has now also shifted his residence and now lives in Longmont, Colorado.

Earlier this year, Sanders bought a 6,457-square-foot mansion in the premium gated community of Boulder County. While the details of how much Coach Prime paid for the mansion are unknown, it was listed for a whopping $3.97 million in the market.

Deion Sanders' new home was built in 2016 and has four bedrooms, a fireplace and a private terrace, among other luxurious amenities.

It sits on roughly 2.5 acres of land and issurrounded by huge gardens that have an array of trees likes apples, cherry pears and figs. The luxurious home also boasts a round driveway that's surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

While Coach Prime has added another beautiful home to his real estate portfolio, he decided to sell his Mississippi home after moving on from Jackson State.

Deion Sanders sells Canton home

Sanders spent the last three years living in his huge five-bedroom mansion in Mississippi.

However, after signing with the Colorado Buffaloes, he decided to put it up for sale. You can become the owner of Coach Prime's old residence for the price of $1.5 million.

Deion Sanders' old home, which is called the 'Farmhouse Oasis', was built in 2011.

It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms and has a host of luxurious amenities like a private lake, a private pool and a barn with stables to keep four horses.

After creating memories for the past three years in Canton, Coach Prime will look forward to writing new stories in his stint in Colorado.

