  • College Football
  • Deion Sanders Jr. devises a creative plan in his bid to pressurise Coach Prime into giving him one of his prized possessions

By Krutik Jain
Modified Mar 22, 2025 13:35 GMT
Deion Sanders Jr. devises a creative plan in his bid to pressurise Coach Prime into giving him one of his prized possessions - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders Jr. has his eyes set on untouched pairs of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders' shoes. After coming to Boulder, Coach Prime has reactivated his partnership with Nike with several of his signature shoes going off the internet in moments after the release.

Sanders, who enjoys good chunks of sales, has several shoes in his own cabinet which he has never worn. This is why his elder son, "Bucky," has a request that instead of rusting them off give them to him so that he can put a good use to them.

Bucky posted through Coach Prime's account as he went through his dad's drawer and found three unique colorways that he wanted to get his hands on.

"Can you please tell him to let me have one pair of these? He’s had these for a whole year and hasn’t worn them… at least I’m asking. Other people (who’s name I won’t say) would’ve just wore them," Bucky asks of Deion Sanders.
After hacking his way into Deion's account, Bucky found another way to make Coach Prime give him the shoes. He asked his followers on Instagram to bombard the comments section of the posts so much that Deion eventually gifts him the shoes.

"Go comment under this post," Deion Sanders Jr. wrote in his Instagram story.
Deion Sanders Jr.'s Instagram story

Which colorways Deion Sanders Jr. wants from Deion Sanders cupboard?

The post that Deion Sanders Jr. made also involved three different colorways, and Bucky wants all of them since they are all unique and have trendy outlooks.

Deion Sanders' Instagram post

The first sneaker on the left has black serving as the base and yellow overlays creating a flame-like effect. The black midsole and outsole are complemented well with the black Nike Swoosh on the side panel.

The middle sneaker has a black and gold colorway. The black leather upper is complemented by a gold Nike Swoosh. It has a gradient midsole transitioning from black to white.

The final sneaker on the right presents a white and grey colorway. It has a gold Nike Swoosh detail and also has a grey midsole with white accents.

