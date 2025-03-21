Deion Sanders Jr. drops 1-word message as Coach Prime gives him credit for his contributions

Deion Sanders had a special message for his son Deion Sanders Jr. after the Big 12 Pro Day. Coach Prime uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, featuring himself and his eldest son at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

"@Deionsandersjr is the glue that holds it all together. #CoachPrime @welloffmedia," Sanders wrote in the caption of his IG post.

In response, Deion Jr. dropped a one-word comment for this father's kind words.

"Blessings," Deion Jr. wrote on Sanders' IG post.

Deion Jr. had been working closely with the CU program throughout the 2024 season, providing social media content for the team. He is now continuing that work this offseason.

During the Big 12 Pro Day, Deion Jr. was present with his camera to capture some important moments at the event. He uploaded the content on his "Well Off Media" YouTube channel.

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter did not partake at the Big 12 Pro Day. However, a few other CU stars, including wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester and defensive backs Travis Jay, Shilo Sanders, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Herman Smith III flaunted their talents at the event.

Deion Sanders expected to continue coaching at Colorado for 2025 season

NCAA Football: Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

After doing a fine job at Colorado in the 2024 season, Deion Sanders was linked with a move away from the program. However, Coach Prime has insisted that he remains happy in Boulder and wants to continue coaching the Buffs.

Sanders signed a reported five-year, $29.5 million contract when CU hired him in December 2022. He is tied down to the team through the 2027 season.

In his first year as Colorado's coach, Sanders posted a rather underwhelming 4-8 record, failing to qualify for the bowl game. However, this past season, the Buffs posted a 9-4 record. CU's two-way star Travis Hunter won the Heisman in 2024, while Shedeur Sanders won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award.

It will be interesting to see how Colorado fares in the 2025 season, after losing some of its key players to the NFL draft.

