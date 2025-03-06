Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word comment as clip of Tiger Woods facing criticism like Shedeur Sanders resurfaces

Deion Sanders Jr. had an interesting comment after a video of Tiger Woods facing criticism surfaced.

Ad

Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time and a clip went viral of him getting backlash early in his career saying he is going to be as good as he is. Of course, Shedeur Sanders is facing criticism for the way he talks about himself which Deion Sanders Jr. made an interesting comment.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Looks very familiar," a fan wrote.

Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing figure heading into the 2025 NFL Draft and Sanders Jr. is defending his brother.

As Deion Sanders Jr. points out, Tiger Woods also received backlash and was called cocky, which is what is happening to Shedeur ahead of the draft.

Shedeur Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders vows to turn around an NFL team

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterbacks heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. He is considered to be the second-ranked quarterback behind Cam Ward and could be a top-10 pick. Heading into the draft, the Buffaloes quarterback says he will be a franchise-changing QB for whichever team drafts him.

Ad

"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said, via NFL.com. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, it's almost normal; without people hating it's not normal for us. We like the adversity. We like everything that comes with the name. That's why we are who we are...

Ad

"We went from Jackson State to Colorado and changed two programs back to back, so you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" Sanders said. "It's history. We done it again. It's always going to repeat itself."

Sanders did help turn around Colorado as they won 1 game before he got there and he led them to a bowl game appearance last season.

Sanders is ranked as the fifth-ranked player in the 2025 NFL Draft by ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who also has him as his top-ranked quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place