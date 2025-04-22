Deion Sanders Jr. drops a 3-word message as NFL legend pumps up Jimmy Horn Jr

Jimmy Horn Jr. was a vital part of Deion Sanders' revamp of the Colorado Buffaloes. The slot receiver combined well with Shedeur Sanders and played a part in the team's 9-4 record.

Ad

Deion Sanders Jr. got front row seats for Horn's performances, as he covered the Buffaloes extensively on social media. On Tuesday, Sanders dropped a three-word message as NFL legend Steve Smith Sr. praised the outgoing Colorado pass catcher.

"Turn up Jimmy," Sanders wrote on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That was in response to a video posted by Smith.

"Jimmy Horn Jr. is in my Top 15," Smith said. "This is after that showcase. He did not get a lot of targets because the main point of that offense was Travis Hunter.

Ad

Trending

"Jimmy Horn (Jr.) is smooth, got some speed to him, can run, and can catch. I was pretty impressed looking at his routes in person. Moved up, he moved up big time for me."

Horn spent two seasons with the Buffaloes after starring for the South Florida Bulls from 2021 to 2022. Next up for the slot receiver is potentially a spot on an NFL roster.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What is Jimmy Horn Jr.'s draft projection?

According to NFL Draft Buzz, Jimmy Horn Jr. is projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL draft. The Buffaloes pass catcher is fresh off a four-year collegiate football career, during which he spent time on offense and special teams.

Horn joined the Buffaloes with Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Hence, he was part of the nucleus of what was effectively a new era for Colorado football. The team went from 1-11 in the 2022 season to 9-4 in the 2024 campaign.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Horn has top-notch straight-line speed plus acceleration. As Steve Smith Sr. said, he has stellar route-running skills and the ability to create separation at an elite clip. Furthermore, the Buffaloes standout is famed for spotting soft spots against zone coverage and taking advantage when the opportunity presents itself.

However, Horn's slight frame is a probable reason for his projected undrafted free agent status. His 5-foot-9 and 170-pound frame contributes to his limited catch radius. It'll be interesting to see how a team uses his skill set if he makes an active roster for the 2025 regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place