Deion Sanders Jr. drops 3-word reaction as Deion Sanders sends motivating message to Colorado football

Deion Sanders Jr., the son of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, was impressed with his dad's motivating message ahead of the football season.

Sanders is back as Colorado's head coach and he took to social media ahead of the season to share a great message.

“If they Come they’re COMING”! #CoachPrime," Sanders wrote.

After Coach Prime's comment, Sanders Jr. shared a three-word response to the motivating message.

"Good Lord dawg," a fan wrote.

Sanders has helped turn around the Buffaloes' program, and he's looking to build off of that in 2025.

Since joining Colorado in 2023, he's led the Buffaloes to a 13-12 record, including going 9-4 last season. Before Sanders got to Colorado, the Buffaloes were a 1-win program, so Coach Prime has helped make Colorado a legit Big 12 contender.

Deion Sanders gets an extension from Colorado

Deion Sanders got a five-year, $54 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season, which makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Sanders will earn $10 million in 2025, $10 million in 2026, $11 million in 2027, $11 million in 2028 and $12 million in 2029. After the extension, Sanders says he's excited to remain in Boulder and make the Buffaloes a contender.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue building something special here at Colorado," Sanders said in a statement, via ESPN. "We've just scratched the surface of what this program can be. It's not just about football; it's about developing young men who are ready to take on the world. I'm committed to bringing greatness to this university, on and off the field.

"We've got work to do, and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else but here, making history with these incredible players and this passionate fan base," Sanders added. "Lastly, anybody got at least a five-bedroom home with acreage for sale?"

Colorado AD Rick George says that Sanders has helped turn around the Buffaloes and rewarding him with an extension is key. As part of the deal, the sides will confer in good faith after the 2027 season to discuss the deal and talk about another extension at that time.

The Buffaloes' will open their 2025 college football season on August 29 against Georgia Tech. Colorado will have notable games against BYU, Iowa State, Utah, Arizona, West Virginia, and Kansas State.

