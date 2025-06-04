Deion Sanders Jr. drops a 4-word comment on ex-Colorado star Travis Hunter’s dynamic play

Travis Hunter appears to be fitting in well with the Jacksonville Jaguars as he continues to put out a series of impressive performances in the summer OTAs. The franchise traded up during the 2025 NFL draft in April to select the two-way star out of Colorado as the No. 2 pick.

Hunter began the Jaguars' OTAs with the offense, getting reps at wide receiver and making a noteworthy impression. However, he has spent most of the past few days working with the defense, and it has appeared to have made a seamless transition for the Heisman winner.

A video of his powerful interception was posted on X on Tuesday, and it has turned heads. Lined up at cornerback against wide receiver Darius Lassiter, Travis Hunter made a spectacular one-handed tipped, diving interception that, based on the video, likely prevented a touchdown.

This earned a reaction from Coach Prime’s son, Deion Sanders Jr, who covered Travis Hunter with his Well Off Media during his years in college football at Jackson State and Colorado.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Sanders wrote on X.

Everyone at the Jaguars franchise appears to be loving the progress Travis Hunter is making on both sides of the ball in the team ahead of his rookie season. The team's coach, Liam Coen, is impressed with the way he's settled in well in the team's secondary.

“You can definitely see how natural it is for him, still learning, still growing, still trying to learn the calls as much as possible,” Coen said, via Juston Lewis of the Florida Times-Union. “But when you see him just in the actual seven on and team setting, he doesn’t look out of place by any means.”

Trevor Lawrence is anticipating partnership with Travis Hunter on offense

While it's yet to be decided internally where Travis Hunter will play primarily as a rookie, Trevor Lawrence is already anticipating an offensive partnership with the former Colorado star. The quarterback has witnessed firsthand and is excited about what Hunter can do as a receiver.

“Got a lot of juice, like he can run all day,” Lawrence told reporters. “A lot of energy. I love it. Good energy. Always dapping guys up, just bringing juice every day. Like I said, high motor. Can just go. It’s like a kid just runs around all day. He doesn’t get tired, it seems like.”

“So you can’t have enough of that. And then, as far as just talent, I mean, kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, run after the catch, he’s very explosive. Just didn’t realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. He’s impressive to watch.”

Hunter joins a talented Jacksonville receivers room that includes Brian Thomas Jr., who is coming off an impressive rookie season with nearly 1,300 receiving yards. His addition on offense gives Lawrence more reliable options in the passing game.

