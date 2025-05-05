Deion Sanders Jr. drops 4-word message as LaJohntay Wester gets new number after move to Ravens

After being drafted in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft, LaJohntay Wester received the number he will carry on the back of his Baltimore Ravens jersey. On Saturday, the Ravens revealed that the former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver will be wearing No. 83.

It's the same number he wore when he started his college career with FAU. After his transition to the Owls, he wore No. 1 and then No. 10 with the Buffaloes.

Deion Sanders Jr., owner of Well Off Media, reacted to the news, tweeting:

"It’s a beautiful thing."

On the contract signing day, Wester paid homage to the Buffaloes by wearing a custom Colorado hoodie. He signed a four-year, $4.4 million rookie contract.

Wester's fellow Colorado receivers were also drafted. Travis Hunter went at No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars; Jimmy Horn Jr. was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round, while undrafted Will Sheppard signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ravens GM reveals role of LaJohntay Wester next season

More than as a wide receiver, LaJohntay Wester will be used as a punt returner. Last season for Colorado, the 2023 American Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Year returned nine punts for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta spoke about Wester in a press release.

"What stands out about him is his return ability," DeCosta said. "Think he's a twitchy, explosive punt returner. I think last year it became evident we probably need to get better at that position. We think Wester has the chance to come in here and be an impact punt returner for us.”

However, Wester's path to become a punt returner will see competition from fellow Baltimore wide receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and DeAndre Hopkins.

"We watched his returns — impressive. Watched him as a receiver, looked at his production — very impressive," DeCosta said on The Lounge Podcast.

"I see a first-year player at Colorado who goes there and has a great season," DeCosta said. "He's a talented receiver, excellent return man. I'm excited about him. We've had great success with south Florida players, and I'm very excited about him."

Let's see if LaJohntay Wester gets the starting nod as punt returner of the Ravens.

