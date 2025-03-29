Deion Sanders Jr. drops 4-word reaction to father Deion’s massive $54 million contract extension

Deion Sanders signed a new contract on Friday to remain with the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders has been with the Buffaloes since 2022 and will remain with the Big 12 program for the foreseeable future.

Following his father's massive $54 million contract extension, Deion Sanders Jr. dropped a four-word reaction.

"It’s a beautiful thing," he wrote on X.

Sanders has been by his father's side throughout his collegiate coaching career. He was a major driving force behind the Jackson State Tigers' increased social media presence during the Coach Prime era.

He followed his father to Colorado, and he's had a similar impact on the program's online presence.

Deion Sanders is the fourth highest-paid HC in college football

According to Spotrac, Deion Sanders is now the fourth highest-paid head coach in collegiate football. Sanders now earns $10.8 million, which ranks him ahead of Bill Belichick and Kalen DeBoer but behind Kirby Smart, Ryan Day and Dabo Swinney.

Here's the top five list per Spotrac:

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs: $13.2 million Ryan Day, Ohio State Buckeyes: $12.5 million Dabo Swinney, Clemson Tigers: $11.1 million Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes: $10.8 million Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns: $10.6 million

It's important to note that Coach Prime is the least experienced head coach in the Top 5 list. Smart is a two-time national championship-winning head coach with the Bulldogs, Day is the reigning national championship winner with the Buckeyes, Swinney has been with the Tigers since 2008, and Sarkisian joined the Longhorns in 2021.

However, few head coaches have turned around a program as quickly as Sanders did with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffaloes finished with a 1-11 record in the 2022 season. Sanders took them to 4-8 in 2023, and then 9-4 and a bowl game appearance in 2024.

Furthermore, his charisma and presence have boosted the program's reputation across the collegiate sports landscape. Coach Prime is still a superstar in sports, and the Buffaloes are paying him the big bucks to continue his stellar work.

