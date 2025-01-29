Deion Sanders Jr. drops a four-word reaction to Shilo Sanders critics during Shrine Bowl practice 

Colorado coach Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders, turned his attention away from promoting his new rap album, "Hat2Love," to practice for the East-West Shrine Game in Texas on Wednesday.

A clip from the training went viral on X on Tuesday in which the safety seemed to be struggling to contain various wide receivers.

In response to an X post claiming that Shilo's draft stock is tumbling due to his practice showings, the safety's brother, Deion Sanders Jr. dropped a four-word reaction.

"(Cap emoji).. yall funny as hell," Deion Sanders Jr. tweeted.

Shilo Sanders steps out from Coach Prime's shadow

Shilo Sanders was one of a small group of players that Coach Prime brought with him from the Jackson State Tigers when he took the Colorado Buffaloes job in 2022.

The Sanders clan have generated a lot of discourse over their two years in Boulder and Shilo and his brother Shedeur have built national brands in that time. Both have signed lucrative NIL deals and launched rap careers on the back of the name recognition that has come from being a part of the Buffs team under their father.

During an interview with "Rivals" after the East-West Shrine Bowl practice last week, Shilo addressed being labeled as 'Coach Prime's son' by a reporter.

“I mean, I don’t call myself ‘Prime’s son.’ That’s y’all that calls me that,” Shilo Sanders said. “I’ve been making a name for myself for a long time. If you want to keep calling me that, then that’s cool. We’re not really focused on that. I mean, that’s our dad — he’s great.

"So, if you want to say those are Prime’s sons, then it is what it is. We’re also individuals and good at what we do. The only thing bad about people saying ‘He’s Coach Prime’s son’ - they just leave my mom out, you know? My mom’s sitting over there mad like, ‘Call ’em Pilar’s sons sometimes.'”

While his brother, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock is at an all-time high, Shilo Sanders' NFL future seems a little murkier at the moment ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

