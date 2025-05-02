Deion Sanders Jr. drops hilarious reply as fan reacts to Jimmy Horn Jr’s conversation with his dad before getting drafted

Jimmy Horn Jr. made his NFL dream come true when the Carolina Panthers picked him in the sixth round of the 2025 draft on Apr. 26. But before his name was called in Green Bay, he had a touching phone call with his dad.
Horn Jr. grew up in Sanford, Florida, raised by his father, Jimmy Horn Sr., a single parent. Horn Sr. once played football but didn’t make it to the pros. He worked as a barber and truck driver to support his son. Even after being incarcerated on multiple drug-related charges in 2021, Horn Sr. stayed in touch and supported his son from afar.
Just before getting his call from the selection committee, Horn Jr. got on a call with his dad, who told him, “I’m right there, son.”
The video of the exchange was uploaded on X, where a fan reacted to it, saying:
“I watched that vlog shot by his friend last night. It was like listening to a whole bunch of Jimmys gathered together. 😭😭😭😭😭 I LOVED it. 😭”
To this, Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime’s oldest son, replied:
“That is the funniest thing I’ve heard all day 😂😂”
Jimmy Horn Jr. from Seminole High School to the Carolina Panthers
Jimmy Horn Jr. started his football career at Seminole High School, graduating with honors and a 3.8 GPA. The wide receiver first played college football in Florida, then transferred to Colorado, where he got close to coach Deion Sanders, who became a father figure to him.
Horn Jr. might be smaller than most pros, only 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, but he’s lightning fast. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and had big plays in college. His best game in 2024 was against North Dakota State, with 198 yards and a touchdown. He also returned kicks and punts, making him valuable on special teams.
He had struggles in college, like dropped passes, but kept improving. He finished the 2024 campaign with 37 receptions for 441 yards and a touchdown. On special teams, he returned seven punts for 72 yards and had 11 kickoff returns for 210 yards.
With quarterback Bryce Young throwing passes in Carolina, Jimmy Horn Jr. has a fresh opportunity to prove what he can do.
