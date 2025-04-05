Deion Sanders Jr. exposes the discrepancy in Jimmy Horn Jr’s Pro Day timing to add to the Shilo controversy

Deion Sanders Jr. is still pushing back on brother Shilo’s official 40-yard time at the Colorado Pro Day. His complaint would also extend to Buffaloes’ wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.’s official time in the event.

Ad

A day after Bucky posted a video on social media showing a discrepancy between Shilo’s official time and what the Colorado staff had on the field, he posted a story with a similar situation regarding Horn Jr.

Jimmy Horn Jr.'s official time was 4.40 seconds. However, in the video, Deion Sanders Jr. approaches school staff on the field and they registered a slightly better time, from 4.32 to 4.38.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“JIMMY’s REAL 40 time 4.3,” Deion Sanders Jr. posted on his Instagram story.

Ad

Trending

Deion Sanders Jr. posted a video showing Jimmy Horn Jr. timed at 4.3. - Source: Instagram/@deionsandersjr

Horn's 40-yard run was also posted on the 'Well Off Media' YouTube channel, along with other aspects of the Pro Day (11:47).

Ad

Ad

Bucky presented a similar case for Shilo yesterday, whose official time was 4.52 seconds, but some people on the field stopped their watches at 4.47.

While it’s not unusual for there to be discrepancies from one stopwatch to another, a tenth of a second can be big in terms of draft stock at some positions.

The added time probably will not make much of a difference for scouts. As a safety, Shilo Sanders’ 40-time isn’t as impactful as it would traditionally be at other positions for NFL scouts. The 4.52-second time would have been better than four safeties at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Ad

As for Jimmy Horn Jr., his 4.40-second dash was better than the 4.46 registered at the Scouting Combine. While he officially couldn’t crack 4.3, his time would have ranked 11th among wide receivers in Indianapolis.

Where Shilo’s time affects the Colorado safety is that he won’t be getting a brand-new car. Coach Prime had promised his son a car of his choosing if he ran under 4.5. Deion Sanders Jr. is still pushing for his brother to get that final tenth of a second back.

Ad

Pro Day was last workout together at Colorado for Deion Sanders Jr. and brothers Shilo, Shedeur

The Colorado Pro Day might be the last time Deion Sanders Jr. spends time with brothers Shedeur and Shilo performing together at a sporting event, at least for some time.

This was the last pre-draft workout where Shilo and Shedeur were present. The NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26. While Shedeur is expected to go in the first round, with some experts predicting he’ll be a top-five pick, Shilo is considerably lower on draft boards.

Ad

According to PFF, he would be the No. 283-ranked prospect ahead of the draft. That would likely make him a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent. There's a chance both players get picked by the same team, but it is unlikely.

Bucky will likely remain at Colorado with Coach Prime, where he is helping build up the online presence of the Buffaloes through social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place