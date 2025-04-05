Deion Sanders Jr. exposes the discrepancy in Jimmy Horn Jr’s Pro Day timing to add to the Shilo controversy

Deion Sanders Jr. is still pushing back on brother Shilo’s official 40-yard time at the Colorado Pro Day. His complaint would also extend to Buffaloes’ wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.’s official time in the event.
A day after Bucky posted a video on social media showing a discrepancy between Shilo’s official time and what the Colorado staff had on the field, he posted a story with a similar situation regarding Horn Jr.
Jimmy Horn Jr.'s official time was 4.40 seconds. However, in the video, Deion Sanders Jr. approaches school staff on the field and they registered a slightly better time, from 4.32 to 4.38.
“JIMMY’s REAL 40 time 4.3,” Deion Sanders Jr. posted on his Instagram story.
Horn's 40-yard run was also posted on the 'Well Off Media' YouTube channel, along with other aspects of the Pro Day (11:47).
Bucky presented a similar case for Shilo yesterday, whose official time was 4.52 seconds, but some people on the field stopped their watches at 4.47.
While it’s not unusual for there to be discrepancies from one stopwatch to another, a tenth of a second can be big in terms of draft stock at some positions.
The added time probably will not make much of a difference for scouts. As a safety, Shilo Sanders’ 40-time isn’t as impactful as it would traditionally be at other positions for NFL scouts. The 4.52-second time would have been better than four safeties at the NFL Scouting Combine.
As for Jimmy Horn Jr., his 4.40-second dash was better than the 4.46 registered at the Scouting Combine. While he officially couldn’t crack 4.3, his time would have ranked 11th among wide receivers in Indianapolis.
Where Shilo’s time affects the Colorado safety is that he won’t be getting a brand-new car. Coach Prime had promised his son a car of his choosing if he ran under 4.5. Deion Sanders Jr. is still pushing for his brother to get that final tenth of a second back.
Pro Day was last workout together at Colorado for Deion Sanders Jr. and brothers Shilo, Shedeur
The Colorado Pro Day might be the last time Deion Sanders Jr. spends time with brothers Shedeur and Shilo performing together at a sporting event, at least for some time.
This was the last pre-draft workout where Shilo and Shedeur were present. The NFL draft will be held from April 24 to 26. While Shedeur is expected to go in the first round, with some experts predicting he’ll be a top-five pick, Shilo is considerably lower on draft boards.
According to PFF, he would be the No. 283-ranked prospect ahead of the draft. That would likely make him a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent. There's a chance both players get picked by the same team, but it is unlikely.
Bucky will likely remain at Colorado with Coach Prime, where he is helping build up the online presence of the Buffaloes through social media.
