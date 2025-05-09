  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Deion Sanders Jr. filled with gratitude as brother Bucs introduce brother Shilo Sanders to their loyal fan base

Deion Sanders Jr. filled with gratitude as brother Bucs introduce brother Shilo Sanders to their loyal fan base

By Garima
Modified May 09, 2025 22:09 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Colorado - Source: Imagn

Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado safety was one of 15 undrafted players to join the Bucs and one of two safeties invited to the rookie minicamp.

Ad

His older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., was elated when the Buccaneers welcomed Shilo to their ranks in an Instagram post on Friday, alongside the caption:

“The newest member of our Krewe 👏”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Deion Jr. reshared the post on his story, as he wrote:

“God is the GREATEST.”
Deion Sanders Jr. IG story
Deion Sanders Jr. IG story

Although Shilo Sanders went undrafted, he made a strong effort in his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. During that time, he totaled 134 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.

Ad

At the Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp, Sanders wore No. 28, previously donned by running back Warrick Dunn from 1997 to 2008, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III and running back Leonard Fournette. While Sanders wore his father’s No. 21 during college, he’ll now sport No. 28 in the NFL.

The Bucs' safety group is headlined by Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr., while the second starting spot remains open, which Sanders could compete for.

Shilo Sanders starts rookie minicamp with a quip

Off the field, Shilo Sanders has already delighted fans with his quips. He arrived at rookie minicamp on Friday with a well-timed joke, as he said:

Ad
“I know I ain’t got no code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”
Ad

Following his selection by the Buccaneers, Sanders reflected on his final day at Colorado and expressed gratitude for the opportunity ahead. In a clip taken from his YouTube channel, he is seen saying:

“I’m so happy to just go ahead and move. Go ahead and get this journey started.”

In a separate clip shared on X, he added:

“I'm just grateful the Bucs gave me this opportunity. … When you know God got your back, God put us in the best positions for the best opportunities.”

Sanders played 19 games for Colorado, though injuries hindered his overall production.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Alvin Amansec
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications