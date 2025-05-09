Deion Sanders Jr. filled with gratitude as brother Bucs introduce brother Shilo Sanders to their loyal fan base

Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL draft. The former Colorado safety was one of 15 undrafted players to join the Bucs and one of two safeties invited to the rookie minicamp.

His older brother, Deion Sanders Jr., was elated when the Buccaneers welcomed Shilo to their ranks in an Instagram post on Friday, alongside the caption:

“The newest member of our Krewe 👏”

Deion Jr. reshared the post on his story, as he wrote:

“God is the GREATEST.”

Although Shilo Sanders went undrafted, he made a strong effort in his two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes. During that time, he totaled 134 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, one interception, five pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and five forced fumbles.

At the Buccaneers’ rookie minicamp, Sanders wore No. 28, previously donned by running back Warrick Dunn from 1997 to 2008, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III and running back Leonard Fournette. While Sanders wore his father’s No. 21 during college, he’ll now sport No. 28 in the NFL.

The Bucs' safety group is headlined by Pro Bowler Antoine Winfield Jr., while the second starting spot remains open, which Sanders could compete for.

Shilo Sanders starts rookie minicamp with a quip

Off the field, Shilo Sanders has already delighted fans with his quips. He arrived at rookie minicamp on Friday with a well-timed joke, as he said:

“I know I ain’t got no code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”

Following his selection by the Buccaneers, Sanders reflected on his final day at Colorado and expressed gratitude for the opportunity ahead. In a clip taken from his YouTube channel, he is seen saying:

“I’m so happy to just go ahead and move. Go ahead and get this journey started.”

In a separate clip shared on X, he added:

“I'm just grateful the Bucs gave me this opportunity. … When you know God got your back, God put us in the best positions for the best opportunities.”

Sanders played 19 games for Colorado, though injuries hindered his overall production.

