Deion Sanders Jr. spills the beans on dad Coach Prime's arrival in Boulder amid serious health concerns and recovery

Coach Prime has been away from Colorado due to health concerns. He’s been recovering at his estate in Texas, with help from his oldest son, Deion Sanders Jr. There’s still no official word on when he’ll return to coaching.

However, on Thursday, Sanders Jr. shared an update regarding their return to Boulder.

“We head back to Colorado next week,” Sanders Jr. said on the “Dukes the Scoop” podcast. “It's a blessing. It's been a long journey, long road.”

Coach Prime first mentioned the health issue on May 31 during an interview on the “Say What Needs to Be Said” podcast with former NFL player Asante Samuel. He did not share any details but said the situation was serious and that he had lost 14 pounds.

At Big 12 Media Days on July 9, Coach Prime did not share anything related to health.

"I’m really not going to tell you much," he said. "I’m not going to talk about my health, I'm here to talk about my team. I'm living good. I’m living lovely. Not a care in the world."

Sanders has had significant health issues in the past. In 2022, he had his toes amputated because of blood clots. In 2023, he had another surgery where part of his tissue from the left calf was removed.

Coach Prime shares his goal for the 2025 season

The Buffs are scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against Georgia Tech on Aug. 29. However, with Coach Prime not there for summer training, and Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter now in the NFL, expectations for the team are on the lower side.

Colorado is working on building up the rest of the team and bringing in new players through the transfer portal. However, doubts remain about whether the team can replicate last season’s success, which saw it go 9-4.

However, Coach Prime has confidence in the Buffs nevertheless.

“We want to win,” Sanders said at the Big 12 Media Days. “We want to win at all costs. We want to be in the (Big 12) championship game. That’s all we’re playing for. We play to win, we don’t play just to compete.”

In 2024, people didn’t expect much either. The Buffs were expected to win about five or six games, but they finished their campaign by winning nine. For 2025, BetMGM predicts around six or seven wins.

