Deion Sanders Jr.'s GF, Brittany, captures Coach Prime’s son in work mode, drops a 2-word comment

Deion Sanders Jr. was the man behind the camera at Colorado for the last two seasons, showing the behind-the-scenes of the Buffaloes' Coach Prime era through his company, 'Well Off Media'.
Despite not playing football himself, Deion Sanders Jr. managed to create a space for himself at Boulder. He has admitted that with the departure of brothers Shedeur and Shilo, and other players like Travis Hunter, an era has come to an end. However, that doesn't seem to be stopping him from working.
On June 2, his girlfriend, Brittany Faye, shared a video of Sanders Jr. hard at work on his tablet. She captioned the Instagram Story :
"Always working"
The question moving forward for Deion Sanders Jr. is if his content will continue to focus on his father's journey or if he will pivot to more NFL-related content, now that his brothers have jumped to the professional level.
Deion Sanders Jr. on the impact of his brothers leaving for the NFL
In May, Deion Sanders Jr. opened up regarding his feelings about the recent changes at Colorado following the departure of key players from the program. In a video for 'Well Off Media', while giving a tour of the Sanders ranch in Texas, he said:
“I’ve been by myself lately, the last month, just chilling out. Chilling out with my dad,” he said. “My brothers are gone. Jimmy and them, my brothers too, Travis. Everybody gone. So, we just been dealing with some sh*t.” (7:20)
Deion Sanders Jr. not only managed to find a career for himself at Colorado doing content creation, but he also seems to have created a core group of close friends inside the program.
The last two seasons were a unique experience for the content creator, as it's increasingly difficult to see a 30-something-year-old engage as an equal with up-and-coming college football players in their early 20s.
