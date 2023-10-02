Deion Sanders Jr.'s girlfriend shares memorable moments with Tracey Edmonds and Carolyn Chambers from Week 5 in her IG post - "Always good vibes"

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes were outplayed 48-41 on Saturday by the USC Trojans. But by the looks of it, Deion Sanders Jr.'s girlfriend had a memorable time meeting the Sanders family during the game.

Taking to Instagram, Brittany Faye posted images with Coach Prime's girlfriend, Tracy Edmonds, and his ex-wife, Carolyn Chambers, the mother of Deion Jr. The Sanders family was in full force to cheer for the Buffaloes against the Trojans.

Faye also got a new nickname during the process. But she would cherish the good vibes the most from the weekend.

"Always good vibes," she wrote in the caption along with the hashtag Skobuffs.

Edmonds gave herself and Faye a new nickname after the Buffaloes fell to the Trojans. Calling herself the 'President of the Deion Sanders fan club, she gave the title of the 'President of the Deion Sanders Jr. fan club' to Faye in her own Instagram post.

Faye is an up-and-coming YouTuber who shares vlogs on her life and her travels with Sanders Jr. with her followers. Maybe her boyfriend will also take up her YouTube channel under his media business as he has done with his father.

Deion Sanders Jr. and his expanding business empire

Deion Sanders Jr. has decided that his life path would be a little different from his father and brothers, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. So, instead of football, he is making a name for himself in the world of business. Deion Jr. has a few different ventures going on, but his biggest task right now is with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders Jr.'s 'Well Off Media' handles all the social media stuff coming out of the Buffaloes football program and even from Deion Sanders himself. Since the start of his father's tenure in Boulder, Sanders Jr. has worked to build the hype that the fans see today around the program. Apart from that, the 'Well Off' brand deals with luxury clothing and accessories.

The Colorado Buffaloes will next play the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday, Oct. 7. The game will be shown live on the Pac-12 Network.