Deion Sanders Jr. uses Shedeur Sanders' 1 word to hype up LaJohntay Wester ahead of 2025 NFL scouting combine

Colorado wide receiver LaJohntay Wester was responsible for one of the most iconic moments in the 202 season when he caught a Hail Mary pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to beat the Baylor Bears in Week 4. On Monday, Wester received an invitation to the NFL combine, which will be held between Feb. 27 and March 5 in Indianapolis.

On Thursday, Wester posted a montage of his best moments from the 2024 season with the Buffs on X. Colorado coach Deion Sanders' ever-supportive son, Deion Sanders Jr., used his brother Shedeur's hype word on Wester's post.

"Legendary," Deion Sanders Jr. tweeted.

LaJohntay Wester's Colorado career

When Jaylen and LaJohntay Wester trasnferred to the Colorado Buffaloes from the Florida Atlantic Owls in January 2024, they made history in Boulder as Colorado became the first FBS team to feature three sets of brothers as they joined Shilo and Shedeur Sanders and Keaten and Destin Wader.

In an interview with Buffs Beat after the move went down, Jaylen Wester predicted his brother's success in Boulder.

"(LaJohntay) brings a dog mentality," Wester said. "It's not about how big you are. It all comes down to what's inside. He's an electrifying kid with a good spirit and that Florida boy swag. Being able to create openings for teammates around him and also showing leadership."

After a stellar performance against the Cincinnati Bearcats, LaJohntay Wester was given the No. 1 jersey by Colorado coach Deion Sanders, who talked about why he had accorded the wide receiver that honor in the postgame news conference.

“LaJohntay, we blessed him with ... He wanted No. 1 when he came here, and No. 1 ain't something you acquire. It’s something that’s given to you,” Sanders said. “I’m old school. So, we presented that. He earned it. So, I gave it to him tonight.”

The wide receiver managed 931 yards and 10 touchdowns on 74 receptions while adding a punt return touchdown against Utah and was one of the Buffs' most potent offensive weapons alongside the Heisman-winning Travis Hunter.

After an impressive season with Colorado, Wester was pinpointed as one of the most impressive performers during East-West Shrine Bowl practice sessions by ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid.

In Pro Football Network's latest mock draft, LaJohntay Wester was tabbed to be picked in the sixth round at No. 215 by Jim Harbaugh's Los Angeles Chargers.

