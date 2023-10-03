Deion Sanders could land a historic $100,000,000 deal after boosting Colorado’s economy by over $280,000,000, claims Shaq’s ex-agent Leonard Armato

Deion Sanders has quickly established himself as a charismatic name in the college football world. He is leading the Colorado Buffaloes on a resurgence path this season. But it is his off-field impact that has made waves in the city of Boulder and around the country.

Sanders joined the Buffaloes in December after a successful stint at Jackson State. He has had what they are calling the 'Prime Effect' on the program and around the city. And that might end up rewarding Coach Prime with a historic deal in the future.

At least NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's ex-agent Leonard Armato holds that opinion. According to him, Deion Sanders' new deal could be worth over $100 million.

Armato wants the Colorado Buffaloes to tie down Deion Sanders with a historic new deal. According to Shaq's ex-agent, he underestimated the impact and influence Coach Prime has had on the Colorado football program and the city.

"Tear up Coach Prime’s contract which is currently $6M per year for 5 years and immediately and sign him to a $100M+10 year deal. What’s another $70M when over the term of the agreement, Sanders will likely drive over $1Billion in economic impact alone," Armato wrote for Forbes.

Armato argues that Sanders has had a $100 million impact on the city's tourism sector alone. According to another report, by USA Today, Coach Prime's total worth to the program is estimated to be around $280 million. And he is just in his first year of the contract. Apart from that, his on-field impact is there for everyone to see.

The 'Prime' effect in full swing

The Colorado team looks to be well on their way to becoming super competitive. Deion Sanders has built the team's roster from scratch after sending most of the players he inherited to the transfer portal. And the impact is clear.

The Buffaloes have won three games in five weeks. The two losses have come against top-10 teams - Oregon Ducks and the USC Trojans. And even in the week 5 loss to USC, the Buffaloes put on a brave fight, only to go down 41-48.

However, why is there a hype after just three wins? Because Colorado won just one game the entire season last year.

So is there an argument to be made that Coach Prime might actually get the historic deal Armato talked about?