Deion Sanders' latest commit sends 4-word message after ditching Billy Napier's Florida for Colorado

Four-star cornerback Preston Ashley committed to Colorado's 2026 class on Tuesday. The Brandon High School, Mississippi standout chose Deion Sanders' program over Billy Napier's Florida and Mike Norvell's Florida State.

“If u wanna be da best you gotta get coach by the best. We coming!" Ashley told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Under Fawcett’s X post announcing the commitment, Ashley commented:

"I’m home Sko Buffs🦬!!"

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound prospect was initially expected to announce in early September, but his official visit to Colorado last week changed everything.

“It was first time there, and everything was right," Ashley told On3. "I fit like a glove there with the system they run. The staff has been great. I had that gut feeling before the visit, and when I got there, I knew it was home.”

Ashley is now the first consensus four-star recruit to join Deion Sanders' 2026 class. He becomes the third overall commitment, joining tight end Gavin Mueller and edge rusher Domata Peko Jr.

Ashley is the No. 23 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 11 recruit in Mississippi, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Per MaxPreps, he has recorded 168 tackles and two interceptions during his high school career.

Preston Ashley opens up about his commitment to Deion Sanders' Colorado

Preston Ashley received an offer from Colorado in March, and ever since, the Buffaloes' coaching staff has been heavily recruiting him.

"My main takeaway was this is the place for me, and that if I want to make it to the NFL, CU is the place," Ashley told Buff Stampede following his commitment. "Everything about it from the coaches to the city. I was really blown away from everything."

After his official visit last week, Ashley expressed strong admiration for Deion Sanders.

“It would be a blessing to be coached by coach Prime, but they look past football," Ashley told On3. "They care about the players. They want it to be like family."

Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis, who brings nearly a decade of NFL experience, played a big role in influencing Ashley. The new Colorado commit was also impressed by how defensive coordinator and safeties coach Robert Livingston has helped players like Travis Hunter succeed. Ashley believes he can thrive in the same way.

