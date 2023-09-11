Deion Sanders laughs off Shedeur's helmet removal following Colorado’s "personal" 36-14 win over Nebraska

One of the notable moments during Colorado's dominant 36-24 victory over Nebraska on Saturday was an encounter between Deion Sanders and his son. Shedeur Sanders removed his helmet in the end zone to celebrate a touchdown that essentially sealed the outcome of the game.

Deion Sanders initially expressed disapproval when his son removed his helmet to shout at the crowd and celebrate with his teammates. Nevertheless, the quarterback's passionate outburst at that moment was fueled by the intensity of the rivalry which he told them was “personal.”

“I went over to say you cannot do that,” Deion Sanders said. “You cannot take your helmet off. He said, ‘Dad, it’s personal.’ I just bent over and laughed my butt off because it was in the moment and I was really upset and he broke the monotony up with, ‘It’s personal.’ So, they really took it to heart, that whole theme of the week.”

Sanders' removal of his helmet is considered unsportsmanlike conduct and incurred a 15-yard penalty.

Deion Sanders' history lesson paid off

Throughout the week leading up to the Week 2 game, Deion Sanders took the time to educate his team about the longtime Colorado-Nebraska rivalry. The revamped Buffaloes fully embraced the deep-seated, acrimonious rivalry with Nebraska, infusing it with a personal touch.

The approach by Coach Prime paid off, as the players gave their best in delivering a resounding 36-14 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. This was a brilliant way for the Colorado Buffaloes football team to commence their 100th season at Folsom Field.

The Colorado-Nebraska rivalry is an emotionally charged and deeply rooted conflict that has extended across generations, captivating the allegiance of college football fans throughout the region. The two teams played each other every season from 1948 to 2010 while they were both in the Big 12.

Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy hype

Following two superb performances at the start of the season, Shedeur Sanders has burst into the 2023 Heisman Trophy conversation. Coming from the Football Championship Subdivision, the quarterback wasn't considered for the award before the start of the season.

However, he is currently among the frontrunners after his impressive outings in his first two games for Colorado, which has seen him throw for 903 yards and six touchdowns. Evidently, the Buffaloes have to keep the winning form for him to be able to lay claim to the coveted honor.

