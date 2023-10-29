Deion Sanders leads Colorado Buffaloes for Week 9 clash against UCLA in style [WATCH]

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are facing a stern test against the UCLA Bruins. The Week 9 matchup is quite important for the Buffaloes to win after a flurry of bad results in recent weeks. Thus, Coach Prime was seen trying to lead his team from the front before the matchup.

Just before the kick-off, Sanders' daughter Deiondra shared an update with fans on social media. It has become a sort of ritual for Deiondra, who seems to have cracked the social media code like her father. She shared a video of Coach Prime leading his team out of the tunnel in Los Angeles to face the opponents of the day.

Deion Sanders' team will need a lot of motivation to overcome their tough opponents, and Coach Prime gave them just the right start.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram just before the kick-off in Los Angeles to show the fans the spirit of the Colorado Buffaloes. Deion Sanders ran out of the tunnel with the team, leading them from the front before a virtually must-win matchup against the UCLA Bruins.

"Let's go," Coach Prime's daughter wrote in her Instagram story.

Expand Tweet

The Buffaloes had a decent start to the game but a virtually non-existent O-line has put Shedeur Sanders under pressure on almost every play. The UCLA defense is reaching the Colorado quarterback with ease and that doesn't bode well with Prime Time's offensive ambitions.

Also, the effects of those cumulative hits might just start to catch up. Deiondra Sanders is in the stands, watching, cheering, and maybe praying for her brother.

Coach Prime needs a solid O-line

After watching Colorado against the Bruins on Saturday and also their previous games, the thing that stands out as a desperate cry for help is their O-line. Most defenses that Deion Sanders' boys have faced have started using pass rushing more effectively against them. It is becoming so easy to reach Shedeur Sanders that the Buffaloes QB is getting flattened out more often than not.

And when Shedeur is able to throw the ball, he is doing so under intense pressure with the pocket collapsing rapidly on him. The Buffaloes have averaged just 2.7 yards per play in the first half. But the Bruins offense hasn't been able to capitalize.

At halftime, UCLA is leading 7-6. The game is still wide open. Will Deion Sanders be able to hatch a plan to give his QB more time to throw the ball and take the game to the hosts in the second half?