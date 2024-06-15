Deion Sanders made it mandatory for players to attend his son Shedeur's rap during Lil Wayne concert: Reports

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes program have had an off-season that was full of drama and controversy. However, when their spring game came around in April, things, at least at this point, appeared to be calm and celebratory.

The Buffaloes' spring game was capped off by a concert from rapper Lil Wayne, which was attended by a large crowd and all of the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

A member of the team was also performing, the Buffaloes quarterback (and son of Deion), Shedeur Sanders. However, while all of the team showing up to see him perform may be seen as a supportive gesture, reports have come out to suggest otherwise.

A report from Athlon Sports states that Deion Sanders made attending the concert mandatory for the Buffaloes team. Anyone who didn't was reportedly threatened with being dismissed from the team. An anonymous source close to the Buffaloes said:

"The Wayne concert was the final straw for a few players who hit the transfer portal," a source said.

"When Coach Prime told us we all had to be there to support Shedeur as a rapper, they were not happy at all. To be honest, it was nothing but a huge distraction, and Daddy Ball was being played."

Unlike many other coaches, Deion Sanders brought both his active sons from Jackson State to the Buffaloes when he moved, and they immediately made their way into the squad.

It could be seen as an act of nepotism, an allegation that would only get aggravated by the latest claims.

Shedeur and Deion Sanders' music: A distraction?

The source close to the team described the event as a "huge distraction." It reportedly took away the focus from the upcoming season and put it on a musical performance. But was it worth it? Is Shedeur Sanders a charting rapper?

Shedeur Sanders recently released a song entitled "Perfect Timing." This was the song he performed at the Lil Wayne concert. While one can assume that Shedeur put a lot of time and effort into his work, it has not paid off yet. The song hasn't charted and is mostly unknown to the general population.

However, Shedeur is not the only member of the Buffaloes team who has released a song. Coach Deion Sanders released "Must Be The Money II" a few weeks ago. The song has shared the same fate as "Perfect Timing," not making the charts or radio.

It's common for players to have an alternate career to sports while they are still playing. It gives them something to fall back onto when their sports career is over. However, these are seldom put before training sessions and ways to improve their performance on the field.

What Shedeur and Deion Sanders have reportedly done is put music and personal fame before their team. In the long run, it could only create a fracture in the team.