Deion Sanders makes a bold decision to send a clear message to Buffs players after 'poor practice'

Deion Sanders canceled Colorado’s Tuesday practice in its early stages after being unimpressed with the players. The Buffaloes are rounding up their spring camp with the spring game set for Saturday, but the coach made an unexpected decision in the latest practice.

The team had only run three plays in the practice session before the Pro Football Hall of Famer felt it was not right to continue.

In a video shared by Deion Sanders Jr., the coach expressed his disappointment to the team while opting for conditioning.

"That's the worst practice I've been in as a part of this school," Sanders said. "We just had three plays, that's all we want. There ain't nobody out here that has given it their all in any one of those plays. Right now, let's forget it. Put your helmets down, and let's go ahead and condition, and we gonna do a walk-through."

His decision sent a clear message to the team that complacency will not be tolerated.

Deion Sanders enters his third season in Boulder in 2025 after sealing a massive deal that made him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. The Buffaloes had redemption in 2024 with a 9-4 finish following a 4-8 record in 2023.

Deion Sanders leads his team to a traditional spring game after his inter-team plan fails

Deion Sanders will lead Colorado to a traditional spring game on Saturday at Folsom Field after his plan of having an inter-program spring game failed. The coach detailed his plan of having a first-of-its-kind spring game in the realm but was eventually denied by the NCAA.

“I would actually like to play the spring game against another team, in the spring. That's what I'm trying to do right now," Sanders said in March. “I would like to style it like the pros. I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game.

“I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously. I think it's a tremendous idea.”

Unlike many programs this year, Sanders went against the idea of canceling or altering the format of the spring game. Apart from holding the normal spring game, the Buffaloes will also have it live on television, a move many teams opposed this year.

The Colorado spring game will be live on ESPN2 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

