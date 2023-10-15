Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes were on the receiving end of a huge comeback performance at Folsom Field. Blowing a 29-point lead, especially to a team that had won just one game ahead of the contest, is not something you see every day.

However, that is exactly what happened, as Stanford defeated the highly favored Buffaloes 46-43 in double overtime.

In the first half, it looked like Coach Prime's team would not have any trouble defeating the struggling Stanford Cardinal. Momentum shifted in the extreme for Colorado in the second half, as Stanford went on an offensive scoring spree.

Kicker Joshua Karty made the game-winning 31-yard field goal in the second overtime, sending shockwaves through the college football world. After the game, Deion Sanders gave a press conference and talked about what he had said to his team:

"What I just said in the locker room to the team is that they got to make up in their mind, are they in love with this game or are they in like with it?

"Cause when you love something, you give to it unconditionally. You give everything you got. Without a shadow of a doubt, I am truly, 100 percent in love with this thing.

"And I just want people to match me. Just match my passion, match my heart, match my love, match my consistency, just match my mannerisms. Just match every darn thing I give to this game," Sanders said.

After defeating Arizona State in Week 6, no one would have expected Deion Sanders and his revamped Colorado to lose at home to Stanford. For Coach Prime, he will try to use this disappointment to motivate his players to push on.

Shedeur Sanders couldn't remember what Deion Sanders said at halftime

Deion Sanders' son and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, had a great game against Stanford, recording 400 yards and 5 TDs. In the end, it was not enough to guarantee a victory on the day.

In the post-game press conference, Shedeur was asked about his dad's halftime message in the locker room. He replied by stating that he was so focused on the game that he could not recall what he had said:

"I'm not gonna lie. I don't even remember because I was just so locked in the game. I got just a different frame in when you play four quarters."

Colorado will face the UCLA Bruins next in what has been a wildly exciting 2023 season. We will see if they can put this disappointment behind them there, in what promises to be a hard-fought game.