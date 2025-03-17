Deion Sanders makes his feelings known for Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk as he gears up for post Shedeur era

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders seems to be pleased with the coaching staff he has assembled. Especially the addition of fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk.

Faulk was hired last month to serve as CU's running backs coach. It's the first coaching gig in the Hall of Famer's career. Speaking to the media during spring practice, Sanders said that he believes Faulk makes the team's backfield better.

"As a team, I feel like we're better on both lines," Sanders said. "I feel like we're better in the backfield, especially with the addition of Marshall Faulk.

"I just feel like offensively and defensively, the linebackers, what I'm seeing from the secondary, the depth – I'm appreciating so many aspects of the coaching staffs and what they're bringing, and the young men that are understanding what they desire.

"So, you know, when you hire a guy, you want that room to emulate and imitate who he is. And that's what they're doing right now, and I'm proud of that."

Coach Prime is heading into a pivotal season in his head coaching career. This will be his first season in which he doesn't have his son, Shedeur Sanders, at quarterback. Shedeur Sanders has declared for the 2025 NFL draft and is expected to be one of the first two quarterbacks taken off the board.

Coach Prime prepares for 2025 Colorado season with the loss of two key players

Deion Sanders will be without his son and longtime quarterback in Shedeur Sanders next year. Plus, he will also lose one of the most dynamic players college football has seen in recent memory. Travis Hunter started at cornerback and wide receiver last season and won the Heisman Trophy. He was the most productive member of the Buffaloes secondary as well as the team's leading wide receiver.

Now, Hunter has declared for the NFL draft as well. He'll be looked at primarily as a cornerback, but many believe the two-way player can continue playing on both sides of the ball in the NFL as well.

Meanwhile, Coach Prime will need to fill those two key voids left behind as the Colorado Buffaloes prepare to kick off their 2025 season.

