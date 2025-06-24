Deion Sanders makes major recruiting stride by landing commitment of elite four-star CB Preston Ashley to the class of 2026

Colorado coach Deion Sanders earned the commitment from four-star cornerback Preston Ashley. He plays at Brandon High School in Mississippi and announced his pledge on Tuesday.

Ashley, the No. 214-ranked nationally, the No. 19 among safeties and No. 9 in Mississippi, according to 247Sports Composite. He picked the Buffaloes over Florida and Florida State after visiting Boulder over the weekend for the first time, which convinced him to commit.

"The visit is what did it," Ashley told On3. "It was my first time there, and everything was right. I fit like a glove there with the system they run. Coach Livingston put Travis Hunter and other guys in a position to make plays, and I think I can do that, too."

Ashley had a good junior season at his high school, with 68 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and five pass breakups. Over three seasons, he’s totaled 168 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and a forced fumble. His team went 12-2 last season and lost in the Mississippi 7A state title game.

Preston Ashley on why being coached by Deion Sanders would be a “blessing”

Preston Ashley joins a growing group of Mississippi players at Colorado, including Jaheim Oatis, Tyler Brown, Gabe Landers, Zylon Crisler, Zarian McGill and Reginald Hughes. He said the family feel of the program and the way Deion Sanders treats his players made a big difference.

“It would be a blessing to be coached by Coach Prime," Ashley told On3. "Looking past football, they care about the players. They want it to be like family.

"Travis Hunter had his wedding, and they were there. It goes beyond football with Colorado, so I can’t wait to get out there. I really like coach Mathis too. He was a great cornerback in his time and he is a great coach."

Ashley is Colorado’s highest-rated recruit in the 2026 class and their first four-star. He joins three-star tight end Gavin Mueller from Illinois and three-star edge rusher Domata Peko Jr. from California.

Even with Preston Ashley on board, Colorado’s 2026 class ranks last in the Big 12 and 110th in the country, but more commitments are expected soon.

