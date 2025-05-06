The biggest flaw of the Colorado football program on the field under Deion Sanders; leadership is the run game. The Buffaloes have had one of the worst run games in the Football Bowl Subdivision over the last two seasons, averaging less than four yards per rush.

Deion Sanders is actively working to improve his run game in the 2025 season. He brought in a new running back coach this offseason, Marshall Faulk. The program has also intensified its recruiting effort, aiming to bring in the best running back talent.

The Buffaloes welcomed KJ Edwards, one of the best running backs in the class of 2026, to Boulder this past weekend. He was among the prospects in the cycle that came on campus for official visits. The four-star prospect narrated his experience in Boulder:

“My time being in Colorado was good and the view with mountains towering the stadium, which, being a Texas boy, you hardly see any landscape like how it is in Boulder, Colorado,” Edwards explained.

“The main message was they can use me right now just because I can play any position on the field and I’m just an overall complete running back and they play their freshman kids as long as they work their butts off for a starting position."

Edwards' words showcase the level of connection he has built with the Deion Sanders program and why they are in pole position to secure his commitment amid competition from Baylor, Texas and Texas A&M.

The running back also commented on his expectations for the team's run game with Marshall Faulk leading the room.

“The coaches that are there have spent many years in the league so they know what they’re talking about and understand the game of football and with Marshall Faulk coming in to play RBU will be coming to CU shortly.”

Slow start for Deion Sanders and his staff in the class of 2026 recruiting effort

While there's a significant level of commitment from Deion Sanders and his coaching staff at Colorado to recruit the best players to the pro, it has been a slow start for them in the class of 2026. While they've sent out several offers, the Buffs currently have only one commit.

Domata Peko Jr., son of former NFL defensive lineman, is the only commit for the program. However, the Buffaloes are believed to be working hard to bring in a number of blue-chip talent in the cycle. Their efforts are expected to start showing results in the next few months.

