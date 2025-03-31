"Deion Sanders is modern CEO of a coach": RJ Young reveals why Coach Prime deserves every penny of $54 million extension

Deion Sanders became one of the highest-paid college football coaches in the country after he signed a $54 million, five-year extension with the Colorado Buffaloes, keeping him in Boulder through 2029. When Sanders took over in 2023, the program was struggling with a 1-11 record.

Two years later, the Buffaloes boast a 9-4 record and a postseason bowl appearance, thanks to Coach Prime's Strategy to elevate Colorado as a Big 12 powerhouse.

On Saturday, YouTuber RJ Young shared his reaction to Prime's massive contract extension. According to him, the Hall of Famer deserves every single penny because of the significant transformation he carried out in Boulder.

Fans watch football for players, but in the case of Colorado, it is more about Deion Sanders and his sideline activities, which are even more captivating.

“You watch Colorado because of Deion Sanders. There's not another coach in all of college football who can make that claim,” Young said in his podcast Saturday. [Timestamp - 0:10]

“You are watching for the guy on the sideline. We don't do it that way. We usually exalt players. The only guy that gets exalted above players, those that win championship multiple times. Championship multiple times, and even then, we're not necessarily watching Nick Saban on the sideline, because we want to see what Nick Saban is going to do.

“We will watch it for the next bu** chewing, and he's about to give an assistant or a player for making the wrong play, because he was a task master of the highest quarter. Deion is a much different kind of coach, a modern CEO of a coach,” he added.

Deion Sanders’ new extension puts an end to NFL coaching rumors

This offseason was filled with a lot of rumors and speculations around Deion Sanders' future at Boulder, especially when his son, Shedeur Sanders, would be leaving for the NFL.

Shedeur is projected to be a top pick, with teams reportedly approaching Coach Prime with coaching opportunities. The Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be interested after Jerry Jones parted ways with Mike McCarthy following a disappointing season.

Coach Sanders' extension cements his commitment to Boulder. Though offers may still knock on his door, the program now aims for an even higher level of success.

With Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk's arrival to the coaching staff, nothing less than a playoff spot could be on the cards for coach Deion Sanders and his team.

