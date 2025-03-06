Deion Sanders' mom Connie gives tough fight to son with savage banter while going for a fun ride together

Deion Sanders has a very special place in his heart for his mom, Connie. Throughout his life, his mother has always been his biggest supporter and source of strength. She also sacrificed countless things in her life to help Coach Prime achieve his dreams of being an NFL superstar.

After Deion Sanders made it big in the NFL, he dedicated his life to helping his mother enjoy a relaxing life. On Thursday, the Colorado head coach shared a heartwarming video of himself visiting his mom at their Colorado residence. Coach Prime did not pass up this opportunity to share some hilarious banter with his mom.

The video begins with Deion Sanders asking his mom to come stay with them in Texas. However, Connie did not waste a second in replying with a firm 'no'. Coach Prime then moved on to his next question, asking her to open the curtains to let some light into the house and enjoy the beautiful scenery outside.

"You ready to go to Texas? You ready to go to Dallas," Coach Prime asked.

"No," his mother said.

"Can you at least get the view of the beautiful mountains and all that. Why do you have everything closed up?" Sanders asked.

Coach Prime then proceeded to open the curtains to let some sunlight into the house. However, his mother was not a fan of this idea and had a hilarious reaction to the situation.

"Here you come with that, opening up everything," Connie said. "I was glad when you was gone."

This led to her son bursting out with a laugh before proceeding to pull down the curtains to Connie's preference.

Deion Sanders credits mom with his hunger for success and excellence

Coach Prime's mom has been a fighter throughout her entire life. Earlier this month, when he fell sick, Sanders still decided to be in his office and work instead of taking a day off.

When talking about the reason behind this motivation, Deion Sanders credited his mother. He then went on to share a story about how Connie Knight never took a day off from work, even when she was not well.

"I can't (take rest). I'm called to this, called for this. AMEN!" Coach Prime said. "I've never in my life, when I was coming up, seen my mama take a day off. I can't recall a time when I was at home and my mama said I'm not going to work cause I don't feel good."

"I don't remember it. I can't recall it. So if I can't recall my mama taking a day off, who am I? I got to go get it. That may be the difference between you and I."

This attitude has helped Deion Sanders turn the fortunes of the Colorado Buffaloes in just two seasons. He took over a team that struggled with a 1-11 campaign and helped them to a 9-4 record and an Alamo Bowl appearance last year.

