In a recent press conference, Deion Sanders seems to have been confused as to where Mount Rushmore is located. Coach Prime has nothing to worry about, as the Governor of South Dakota is ready to offer him and the entire roster of the Colorado Buffaloes a trip up north to visit the iconic landmark.

When asked what his expectations were for his team, Sanders answered with the following quip:

“My expectations are out of the darn park, you got to understand, c’mon man,” Sanders during a press conference Tuesday. “What’s those little four heads that are in California? What do they call those? The people’s faces engraved?”

The faces of the journalists in the room were left confused, not understanding what Coach Prime meant. When they all realized that he meant Mount Rushmore, one of the reporters answered:

“It’s in South Dakota.”

The coach took it in stride and accepted his mistake with humility.

Governor Kristi Noem (R) took to Twitter to invite Coach Prime and the Buffaloes to a tour of Custer State Park and Mount Rushmore. The public official said this on her account:

"If @DeionSanders needs to see Mount Rushmore, we’d love to show him. Bring the whole @CUBuffsFootball team — we have buffalo herds of our own just a short ways away! Bring Ralphie, he’ll love Custer State Park."

What did Deion Sanders say about commits?

Coach Prime also addressed other important issues in his presser. He has recently caught some flak for having Colorado commits turn their backs on their word. When pressed by the journalists, Deion Sanders gave his opinion on the whole situation:

"A kid ain't even faithful to his girlfriend, you think he gonna be faithful to a school? That's an emotional thing, what I wish the NCAA would do is if you commit somewhere you can't go on other visits," Sanders said. "One thing about it, we're not an ATM. That's not gonna happen here. You're not coming here to get rich unless you're coming here to go to the NFL and get your degree."

It's very clear that Coach Prime means business when it comes to the Buffs program and have taken a dislike with many commits not following up on their word.