Deion Sanders’ name pops up as podcasters debate over best father in sports

Deion Sanders has had a tremendous career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame as a defensive back. He won the Super Bowl in 1994 with the San Francisco 49ers, and in 1995 with the Dallas Cowboys. Additionally, he was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1994.

Since retiring, Sanders has undertaken the role of a college football head coach. He is currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. However, one of the things he does best is off the field. He is viewed as a great father to his children, including those who played for him at Colorado, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

An episode of the "Club 520 Podcast" was released on Tuesday. In the episode, the hosts were discussing the best fathers and families in sports. They discussed the Manning family, the Watt family, and the Ball family. Notably, they gave credit to Lavar Ball for promoting his sons and helping them grow their brands. They talked about whether Lavar was the best father at promoting his kids.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Host Jeff Teague, who formerly played in the NBA from 2009 to 2021, disagreed. Instead, he gave credit to Deion Sanders for what he has done with his children.

"Nah that's a fact, besides Deion Sanders," Teague said. "Deion Sanders Jr. is lit, and he didn't play a sport."

Expand Tweet

Two of Deion Sanders' kids are expected to be drafted in the 2025 NFL draft

Deion Sanders has done an excellent job as the coach at the University of Colorado, and two of his children have benefited from it. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders played at the University of Colorado these past two seasons. Both are projected to be picked in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders is viewed as one of the top prospects in the draft class. He will likely be one of the first two quarterbacks picked, alongside Miami's Cam Ward. There is a chance he could be the first overall pick. Shilo Sanders is not viewed as a top pick, but there is still a good chance he gets drafted in the later rounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place