Deion Sanders' new weapon on coaching staff sets standards for Colorado RBs heading into 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes went through an intense period of change under coach Deion Sanders’ leadership that saw them go from a struggling team to fierce contenders. As the Buffs prepare for the upcoming college football season, they’ve made a new hire, Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk, to serve as their running backs coach.

Faulk is widely considered one of the best running backs in football history. Under his guidance, the Colorado running backs have a great opportunity to improve their game and the overall success of the team.

Faulk addressed the Colorado football team, stating his philosophy.

“We wanna become, not just running backs, we wanna understand the game,” Faulk said. “We wanna be smart, intelligent players in that position … we wanna make sure that we’re running the game effectively, we have to make coach feel comfortable calling run plays … we wanna be a viable option in the passing game … we pass the football, we play with passion.”

With Coach Prime having more than enough to deal with as head coach, Faulk’s drive and determination as running backs coach make him an excellent addition to the team.

Coach Prime's new hire Marshall Faulk gives inspirational introductory speech

Marshall Faulk’s arrival at the Colorado Buffaloes was already hyped, but the NFL legend introducing himself to the team put the college football world on notice.

“I’m new. For those of you that don’t know me, I’m Marshall Faulk,” Faulk said. “I don’t want to get into stats. If you want those, I’m Googleable.”

Faulk is indeed Googleable. He played in the NFL for over 10 years after a strong college football career playing for San Diego State. The legendary running back was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

“What we want from you, it requires no talent. Effort requires no talent. Hustle requires no talent,” Faulk said. “You don’t have to be the fastest, you don’t have to be the strongest, you don’t have to be the smartest to give effort … If you give effort, watch what it brings you.

“How you do one thing is how you do everything,” Faulk said. “If you slack off in school, then at some point in time the guy to your left, the guy to your right, the guy in front of you, the guy behind you, they can’t count on you because you’re going to slack off.”

