Sports columnist Jason Whitlock has continued to take aim at Deion Sanders. The analyst has worked for companies like ESPN and Fox Sports among others, and throughout this season, he has been very critical of Sanders.

Whitlock had earlier said that the Colorado Buffaloes' head coach would be LaVar Ball if he coached his sons.

Now, after Colorado lost 56-14 to Washington State last weekend, Whitlock spoke on his show and claimed that Sanders is poisoning the young men.

"Right before the game, he's telling the kids this is about me. Play my theme music, and then Deion and his other worshippers jump off the pedestal and dap up Deion and hugs him up. This entire thing is about Deion. It's about Deion being worshipped, this is dangerous."

Whitlock later added:

"Any person claiming a Christian faith should see this and call it out for what it is. Deion is poisoning those young men. Maybe some of them are smart enough and grounded enough, they can see through Deion's BS. But, the way the media has celebrated Deion and the way the culture has celebrated Deion and the way sports fans have celebrated and defended Deion, those young men have every right to believe what Deion is doing is right."

This isn't the first time that Jason Whitlock has taken aim at Deion Sanders and likely won't be his last. What has made Whitlock take shots at Sanders all season long is uncertain, but it's clear he is not a fan of the way 'Prime' coaches.

Colorado Buffaloes close out their season in Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes and Deion Sanders were the talk of college football this season.

Colorado started the year off with an upset win over TCU on the road and then beat Nebraska at home, before getting the better of Colorado State. After starting 3-0, the media was praising Sanders for the job he has done.

However, since starting out 3-0, Colorado has gone 1-7 and will not be playing in a bowl game this season. It's been a frustrating end to the year for Sanders and the Buffaloes, which is why Whitlock has taken shots at him.

