Deion Sanders poses with son Bucky from hospital after 4-hour-long procedure in leg post a strenuous battle with cancerous bladder

Deion Sanders posted two photos on Instagram with his son, Deion “Bucky” Sanders Jr., on Tuesday after undergoing a four-hour surgery to heal recurring blood clot issues in his left leg. Coach Prime said he is taking a proactive approach to managing the condition.The snaps showed Sanders in a hospital bed alongside Bucky and his close friend, former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones, who also showed up for support during Sanders’ media session on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoach Prime has battled severe leg problems for years, including the amputation of two toes in 2021 and multiple surgeries before the 2023 season to treat blood clots. He was seen in visible pain and had to sit at times on the sideline during Colorado’s 35-21 loss to TCU in Week 6.Sanders said that his Tuesday’s operation was an aspiration thrombectomy, and he spoke positively before the procedure.&quot;I've got a lot of well-wishes of people talking about, 'You need to slow down,'&quot; Sanders said (via SI). &quot;It has nothing to do with me working at the level that I'm trying to compete at. It's hereditary.“It is what it is. It's nothing that I could have done to stop what's transpiring, nothing that I could take or something that I'm just not abiding by. It is what it is.&quot;In April, Sanders was also diagnosed with bladder cancer, leading to bladder removal and reconstruction using part of his small intestine.However, Coach Prime remains upbeat and humorous about his recovery process from the latest setback.&quot;I can't wait to get that Snoop Dogg,&quot; Sanders said (via TMZ). &quot;I call it that Snoop D-O-double-G. I've never been high a day in my life. Never drank, smoked anything. But when I get those surgeries, I'm there on time!”Deion Sanders shares timeline for his return to practice Deion Sanders’ Colorado squad is set to face Iowa State on Saturday. Despite dealing with recurring blood-clot issues, Coach Prime assured fans Tuesday that he’s “gonna be alright” and shared an update on his return to practice.&quot;Prayerfully, I'll be right back tomorrow (Wednesday), because I don't miss practice,” Sanders said (via SI). “I don't plan on doing such, but it is what it is. We found what we found.“We knew what it was. I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a wonderful team of trainers here to make sure and ensure my health.&quot;Colorado is 2-4 this season and remains winless in Big 12 play at 0-3.