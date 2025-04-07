Deion Sanders' potential QB1 prospect Kaidon Salter flexes arm strength at Colorado spring practice

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes is in search of their next starting quarterback after his son, Shedeur Sanders, declared for the 2025 NFL draft. The QB1 spot comes with high expectations after the Buffaloes recorded a 9-4 season, the program's best in quite some time.
Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis are two names coming up who could succeed Sanders. Salter transferred from Liberty ahead of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Lewis flipped his commitment from LSU to sign with Coach Prime in Boulder. Both QBs have been impressing during spring training sessions.
On Sunday, a video of Salter making plays was released by the program's social media handle. In there, Salter displayed his strong arm, throwing the ball to receiver Joseph Williams for an incredible play.
Kaidon Salter spent his first four seasons with the Liberty Flames. In 2021, he saw very limited action, completing 1 of 2 passes for 39 yards and a touchdown. By 2022, he started to play more, completing 87 of 149 passes (58.4%) for 1,086 yards and eight touchdowns, with five interceptions.
His growth continued in 2023, where he delivered a breakout season, completing 177 of 290 passes (61.0%) for a career-high 2,876 yards and 32 touchdowns, while only throwing six interceptions. He also posted a remarkable 176.6 passer rating.
In 2024, he finished the year with 147 completions on 261 attempts (56.3%) for 1,886 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Kaidon Salter opens up on why he joined Coach Prime's Colorado
It was a big decision for Kaidon Salter as he entered the final season of his college eligibility. He entered the portal and found a big opportunity in Boulder with Shedeur Sanders leaving. He spoke about why he transferred to Colorado.
“They really had nobody after him,” Salter said on Tuesday via Yahoo Sports. “They brung in JuJu, and coach wanted to see me come in and compete with JuJu. And it’s all working out right now, just coming in helping JuJu out, and also helping each other out.”
Julian Lewis also addressed the QB1 speculations. However, he didn't reveal much apart from saying the team has a great QB room.
“I mean, of course, everybody thinks it’s a quarterback battle and stuff like that,” Lewis said. “But I mean, we’ve got such great quarterbacks in the room and just great personalities. I just love being around the guys every day and just happy to be here.”
No one wants to sit on the bench but Salter could reportedly be the man for the job at least in 2025.
